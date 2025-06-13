Pune Youth Booked For Wild Mud Stunts At Mahabaleshwar’s Venna Lake |

A youth from Pune attempting to shoot an Instagram reel by performing car stunts in the muddy grounds near the famous Venna Lake in Mahabaleshwar has landed in serious trouble. The Mahabaleshwar police have registered a case against the individual for the act.

The accused has been identified as Sangram Ganesh Shitole, a resident of Jambhe, Dattawadi, Pune district.

Venna Lake is one of Mahabaleshwar’s most popular tourist attractions. Due to recent heavy rains, the horse-riding area near the lake has turned into a muddy field. Several enthusiastic youngsters have been using this area to create social media content by driving their four-wheelers recklessly through the mud.

Sangram Shitole was reportedly performing stunts with a Scorpio SUV, splashing mud while driving aggressively for a video shoot. Upon receiving information, the Mahabaleshwar police arrived at the spot, seized the vehicle, and took action against the youth.

A case has been registered against him for dangerous driving and creating public nuisance by performing stunts in a restricted area.