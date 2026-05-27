Pune: Yellowish Water Supply In Dhanori, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada Linked To Bhama Askhed Impurities; PMC Urges Residents To Boil Water Before Consumption | Sourced

Residents from areas including Dhanori, Tingrenagar, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada, Wadgaon Sheri and Nagar Road have reported receiving yellowish water supply over the last two to three days.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that the issue is linked to increased impurities and discolouration in raw water coming from the Bhama Askhed Dam.

According to the Water Supply Department, water supplied to these eastern parts of Pune is processed at the Kuruli Water Treatment Plant before distribution. Following complaints from citizens, officials inspected the treatment facility and found that the colour level in untreated water flowing from the dam had increased significantly after recent rainfall in the region.

PMC officials stated that earlier, the colour level of raw water was around 5 to 10 Hazen units. However, since May 11, it has gradually risen to nearly 30 to 40 Hazen units. Officials suspect that falling water levels in the dam, changing weather conditions, and algae growth may have contributed to the increased yellowish tint in the water.

Even after treatment, complete removal of the yellowish colour takes time. Normally, treated water maintains a colour level of 4 to 5 Hazen units, but currently, it is around 10 to 15 Hazen units. To address the issue, the civic body has increased alum dosing at the treatment plant and initiated additional corrective measures.

PMC further stated that the colour level in treated water has now been reduced to nearly 10 Hazen units. However, due to the long distance between the Kuruli treatment plant and the city’s distribution reservoirs, remnants of previously supplied discoloured water may still remain in pipelines and storage tanks. The administration estimates that it may take another three to four days for the entire distribution system to be fully cleared.

The civic body assured citizens that although the water colour currently remains slightly above IS 10500:2012 standards, continuous improvement is being observed. Residual chlorine levels and other chemical parameters have been found within permissible limits, and no bacterial contamination has been detected. PMC has therefore declared the water fit for drinking.

Officials also clarified that complaints of contaminated water from certain localities were linked to defects in local distribution pipelines and were not connected to the water treatment plant. Repair work in affected areas is currently underway.

As a precautionary measure, PMC has advised citizens to filter and boil water before consumption.