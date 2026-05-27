Pune: NCP-SP Spokesperson Vikas Lawande Granted Bail In Social Media Remarks Case | Representational Image

Pune: A court in Pune on Tuesday granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) spokesperson Vikas Sadashiv Lawande in a case related to objectionable social media remarks about saints and religious figures of the Warkari sect.

First Class Judicial Magistrate Alisha Bagal granted bail to Lawande on a personal bond of Rs 30,000. The court imposed conditions that he should not commit a similar offence in the future and must submit his permanent residential address before the court.

About The Incident…

Lawande, 51, a resident of Shindewadi in Haveli tehsil, was arrested on May 21 near Gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District Court by Police Sub-Inspector Amol Kale of Wagholi Police Station. He was taken into custody in the presence of his lawyers.

According to the police, the case was registered over objectionable comments allegedly made on social media against saints, mahants, maharajs, kirtankars and religious personalities linked to the Warkari community.

Conditions Of Bail…

After being sent to judicial custody, Lawande filed a bail application through Advocate Milind Pawar before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court.

The Wagholi Police opposed the bail plea. Police argued that Lawande could influence the complainant and witnesses if released. They also told the court that repeated remarks during the upcoming Ashadhi Ekadashi Wari pilgrimage could create a law and order problem.

The defence argued that the arrest violated Supreme Court guidelines and due legal procedure. Advocate Milind Dattatray Pawar told the court that incorrect and misleading information had earlier been presented before the district court, leading to the cancellation of Lawande’s interim anticipatory bail.

Advocates Suyog Gaikwad, Harshvardhan Pawar and Sarang Bahirat also appeared in the matter for the defence.