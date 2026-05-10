Pune: Case Registered Against Sangram Bhandare Over Ink Attack On NCP-SP Leader Vikas Lawande

Pune VIDEO: NCP-SP Spokesperson Vikas Lawande Allegedly Assaulted, Ink Thrown During Protest | Video Screengrab

Pune: A case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) against Kirtankar Sangram Bhandare, Akshay Kanchan and 10 to 12 others for allegedly throwing ink at Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande and threatening him in Pune district’s Mhatobachi Alandi area.

Police have registered the case under sections 127(2), 189(2), 191(2), 190, 115(2), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Incident…

The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday in Mhatobachi-Alandi, in the Haveli tehsil of Pune District. According to information received, the controversy began after recent remarks made regarding the Warkari sect. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar had recently alleged that infiltration within the Warkari sect had increased. Following his statement, Vikas Lawande had reportedly named around 20 individuals linked to the sect, triggering strong reactions and criticism.

On Saturday, Lawande had gone to Mhatobachi Alandi to attend a religious discourse programme connected to a Dashakriya ritual. After the programme ended, he allegedly left for Pune in his vehicle. Police said Sangram Bhandare and his supporters allegedly chased and stopped the vehicle before forcing Lawande out and throwing ink on him.

Lawande has also alleged that he was threatened during the incident and that one of the accused showed him a pistol.

Following the incident, Lawande reached Loni Kalbhor Police Station to file a complaint. He also uploaded a video related to the incident on social media. Soon after, several supporters of the NCP-SP gathered outside the police station and staged a protest demanding immediate action and the arrest of the accused.

The Protest…

The protest created tension in the area for some time. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, police later registered a case against Sangram Bhandare, Akshay Kanchan and other unidentified persons.

A large number of supporters also gathered outside the police station in the afternoon and raised slogans demanding strict action. During the protest, some party workers performed a symbolic milk bath ritual, known as ‘Dugdhabhishek’, for Vikas Lawande.

Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar from NCP-SP later visited the protest site and condemned the incident. He said such acts do not reflect the culture of Maharashtra or the traditions of the Warkari sect.

Investigation Underway…

“If someone is trying to gain publicity through threats and ink attacks, it does not suit Maharashtra’s culture or the Warkari tradition. Real Warkaris spread the teachings of saints. They do not abuse people, threaten them or roam around showing guns,” Pawar said.

He also demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and police protection for Vikas Lawande.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Congress party also condemned the incident in Alandi. During the protest, party leader Sandeep Naikare criticised Sangram Bhandare and questioned whether certain Hindutva organisations were attempting to use the Warkari sect for publicity.

Further investigation into the case is underway.