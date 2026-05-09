Pune VIDEO: NCP-SP Spokesperson Vikas Lawande Allegedly Assaulted, Ink Thrown During Protest | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: NCP-SP Spokesperson Vikas Lawande Allegedly Assaulted, Ink Thrown During Protest | Video Screengrab

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande was allegedly assaulted at Mhatobachi Alandi in Pune district on Saturday after a group led by right-wing preacher Sangram Bhandare reportedly threw black ink at him over his recent comments related to the Warkari tradition.

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Lawande Approached Police…

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated. In the video, Bhandare is allegedly seen confronting Lawande over remarks made against certain spiritual leaders linked to the Warkari movement. He is also purportedly heard questioning Lawande for criticising his gurus.

Following the incident, Lawande reached Loni Kalbhor Police Station and demanded immediate action against those involved. Speaking to reporters outside the police station, he said he would not leave until the accused were arrested.

The controversy began after recent remarks made by leaders of the NCP (SP) regarding alleged “regressive elements” entering the Warkari sect. Last month, party chief Sharad Pawar had raised concerns about certain individuals allegedly entering the traditionally peace-orientated movement with ulterior motives. He had also said that the names of such people would be revealed.

Lawande Urges Party Workers For Support…

The row intensified during a television debate when Lawande allegedly described certain Kirtankars as “infiltrators”. Later, the party released a list naming several religious personalities and accused them of weakening the Warkari movement’s traditional values of equality and inclusiveness.

In a Facebook post after the alleged attack, Lawande appealed to party workers and supporters to gather at the Loni Kalbhor police station. He claimed that while returning after delivering a discourse at Mhatobachi Alandi, Bhandare and around 10 to 15 supporters intercepted his vehicle using multiple three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Lawande further alleged that the group blocked his vehicle, threw black ink on him, physically assaulted him and threatened him with a pistol before fleeing the spot.

Shashikant Shinde Condemns Incident…

Reacting to the incident, NCP-SP state president Shashikant Shinde condemned the alleged assault and said it reflected the weakening of democratic values in the state. He alleged that politically motivated individuals had entered the Warkari tradition and were trying to damage its social and spiritual legacy linked to Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

Shinde warned that the party would launch protests if strict action was not taken against those responsible.

NCP (SP) Maharashtra Youth president Mehbub Shaikh also criticised the incident and termed it an attack on democracy and freedom of expression. He urged police to register serious offences and arrest the accused immediately.

Shaikh also questioned whether the state government and the home department would take impartial action in the matter or protect the accused.