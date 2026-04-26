Pune: NCP-SP Office Bearer Held For Allegedly Glorifying Naxalite Ideology & Targeting CM Devendra Fadnavis

Accused Mahadev Balgude With NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A social media office bearer of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has been arrested for allegedly glorifying Naxalite ideology and posting offensive content targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mahadev Vilas Balgude (40), a resident of Baramati tehsil in Pune district, was taken into custody by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police. He was arrested on Friday (24th April) and later produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody for six days.

Police said that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by Basavaraj Mallikarjun Yadwad at the Cyber Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Wednesday (22nd April).

According to police officials, the alleged offences took place between 3rd April and 20th April through various social media posts.

Investigators said Balgude allegedly shared a morphed image of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the intent to defame him. The complaint also states that he posted content that could provoke unrest and disturb public peace.

Police further said that the accused circulated posts expressing support for Naxalites and attempted to create sympathy for their ideology. Officials believe such content could incite violence and mislead the public.

Cyber police are now examining the accused’s social media activity in detail. Further investigation is underway to identify whether more individuals were involved or if similar content was widely circulated.