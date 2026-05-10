Pune: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Condemns Ink Attack On Vikas Lawande, Demands Strict Action Against Accused

Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of NCP-SP | PTI Photo

Pune: Tension gripped Pune’s Mhatobachi Alandi area on Saturday morning after ink was allegedly thrown at Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande by Kirtankar Sangram Bhandare and his supporters. The incident triggered protests by party workers and led to heavy police deployment in the area.

According to available information, the incident took place around 10 am in Mhatobachi Alandi near the Uruli Kanchan and Loni Kalbhor belt of Pune district. Soon after the ink attack, workers of the NCP-SP gathered at the spot and staged a protest against the act. Police personnel rushed to the area to prevent the situation from escalating further.

MLA Rohit Pawar Visits…

Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of NCP-SP later visited the protest site and strongly condemned the incident. Speaking to reporters, he said such actions do not reflect the traditions of Maharashtra or the values of the Varkari community.

“Giving threats, throwing ink, and seeking publicity through such acts does not suit the culture of Maharashtra or the Varkari sect,” Pawar said.

Rohit Pawar’s Criticism…

During his address, Rohit Pawar also spoke about the ideals of the Varkari tradition and said true followers of the sect spread the teachings of saints through peace and devotion. He criticised individuals who, according to him, misuse religion and public influence.

“Real Varkaris carry forward the thoughts of saints. They do not indulge in abuse or threats or display weapons. If someone is roaming around with a gun or trespassing, it is a serious matter,” he said.

Pawar also made an indirect criticism of certain self-styled religious figures and raised questions about social equality. Referring to educational institutions allegedly run by some spiritual leaders, he questioned whether students from Bahujan communities are being given equal opportunities and admissions.

Strict Action Demanded…

Following the incident, Rohit Pawar demanded strict action against those involved. He urged the police administration to immediately arrest the accused persons and provide police protection to Vikas Lawande.

The incident has now sparked political debate in the state, with strong reactions emerging from different quarters. Political observers believe the controversy could lead to further allegations and counter-allegations in the coming days.

Police are currently monitoring the situation, and further investigation is underway.