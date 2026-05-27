Pune: Sarasbaug To Remain Closed May 28 & 29; Activist Vijay Kumbhar Questions PMC Decision | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Wednesday announced that Sarasbaug, one of the major tourist attractions in the city, will remain closed on Thursday (May 28) and Friday (May 29).

According to her, the temporary closure has been planned due to security-related reasons. Citizens have been requested to cooperate with the administration during the period, she added.

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However, the decision has triggered sharp criticism. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), activist Vijay Kumbhar said the "administration should disclose all relevant facts and the basis for its decision."

Kumbhar wrote, "Last year, Sarasbaug was closed on religious grounds following a letter from Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni. This year, it is being closed again, with 'security' now cited as the reason by the Pune Mayor."

"If the closure is justified, the administration should disclose all relevant facts and the basis for its decision. Public spaces cannot be managed through changing explanations. Transparency, consistency and equal treatment for all citizens are fundamental principles of good governance," he added.

Faruk Ahmed, a resident of Swargate, said, "This closure has been done intentionally as tomorrow is Bakri Eid. There is no proper reasoning being given by the authorities. It's clear they are treating us as second-class citizens."