Pune: Woman's Demise In PMPML Bus Accident Raises Safety Concerns | Representative Image

A female pedestrian lost her life in a fatal road accident after being critically injured by a speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus.

The incident occurred on August 5 around 5:30 in the evening on Tilak Road. The victim, a resident of Ambil Odha from Parvati, succumbed to her injuries during medical treatment on Thursday.

Ganesh Gothe, the son of the victim aged 25, brought the case to light following the woman's passing. The incident was officially reported to the police at the Vishram Bag police station through Ganesh's formal complaint.

Preliminary police reports indicate that on August 5, Mangal Mahadev Gothe, aged 52, Ganesh's mother, was walking on Tilak Road after disembarking from a bus. A speeding PMPML bus collided with her, resulting in severe injuries that proved fatal despite medical attention. The incident is under investigation, led by Police Sub-Inspector Varsarani Sutar.

This incident underscores concerns about PMPML bus drivers' behavior, with reports of reckless driving in congested city areas. This trend has led to a rise in accidents, endangering both commuters and pedestrians.

Recently, the PMPML administration decided that bus drivers shouldn't work extra hours. By stopping overtime, PMPML wants to help drivers stay less tired and more alert, which will make bus rides safer for passengers.

