Pune: Woman Strangled By Lover, Body Dumped In Forest; Ambegaon Police Arrest Accused | Representative Image

Pune: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover, who strangled her and dumped her body in a forest area near Bhillarwadi in Pune district. The crime came to light nearly 10 days after the incident. Police have arrested the accused and launched further investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha Khamm Damai, a resident of Narhe. The accused, Prakash Arjun Tikhatri (30), who was living in Hinjawadi and originally from Nepal, has been taken into custody by the Ambegaon Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). The case was registered following a complaint by the victim’s brother, Kishan Bharat Parihar.

Police said the victim, her brother, and the accused were all natives of Nepal and had been staying in Pune for the past few years. Both the victim and the accused were married and had children. Despite this, they were involved in a relationship. Investigators said the accused wanted to end the relationship, but the woman refused.

Police further said that the incident took place on 18th March. The accused allegedly took the woman to a secluded forest area near Bhillarwadi. There, he strangled her using a rope and disposed of her body in the forest.

After the woman went missing, her family approached the police. A missing complaint was first filed at Narhe Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). As the crime scene fell under another jurisdiction, the case was later transferred to the Ambegaon Police.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Tikhatri. Police detained him for questioning. Officials said that during sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Assistant Police Inspector Firoz Mulani visited the crime scene along with the accused and the victim’s relatives. The accused showed the exact spot where the body had been dumped. The remains were then recovered and identified by the victim’s brother.

Senior officers, including Milind Mohite and Rahul Aware, also visited the location as part of the investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine said the accused has been arrested and strict action will be taken. Police said further investigation is ongoing to complete legal procedures in the case.