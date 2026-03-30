Pune: Woman’s Decomposed Body Found Near Katraj Tunnel, Brother-in-Law Arrested For Murder | Representational Image

Pune: Pune Police on Saturday recovered the decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman from a forest area near the New Katraj Tunnel. The woman had been missing since March 18. Her brother-in-law has been arrested for her murder.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Prakash Tikhatri, allegedly strangled the woman after an argument. Police said the victim has been identified as Manisha Khamma Damai. The accused was married to her sister. Both families are originally from Nepal and worked as daily wage labourers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to police, Prakash and Manisha were often seen together, which had led to objections from their families. On March 18, the two met near the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass. After that, both went missing. Their families initially did not inform the police, thinking they were together as usual. However, they continued searching for them.

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On Saturday morning, Prakash returned home alone. When questioned by family members about Manisha, he gave unclear answers. Suspicious of his behaviour, relatives took him to the police.

During questioning, he confessed to killing her. He told police that he strangled her after a dispute related to their relationship and then dumped her body in a forested area.

Police teams were taken to the spot by the accused. The body was recovered in a decomposed state. A complaint was later filed by the victim’s relative, and further investigation is ongoing.