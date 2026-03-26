Pune: Woman & Newborn Die After Unassisted Home Delivery Attempt In Pimpri-Chinchwad | File Pic (Representative image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 22-year-old unmarried woman and her newborn baby died during treatment after a unassisted home delivery was attempted in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Tuesday. The incident has raised concerns over delayed medical care and maternal health risks.

According to police reports, the woman, a resident of Chinchwade Nagar in Chinchwad, gave birth at home at around 7:30 am on Tuesday. Soon after the delivery, her health started worsening.

Police said that the woman and the newborn were taken to a private hospital in Ravet for immediate treatment. After initial care, doctors shifted the woman to Sassoon General Hospital for further treatment due to her critical condition. The newborn baby remained admitted at the private hospital.

As the baby’s condition also deteriorated, doctors advised shifting the infant to YCM Hospital. However, the baby was declared dead at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the woman continued to receive treatment at Sassoon Hospital. Her condition worsened further in the evening, and she died at around 7:30 pm.

Police said the exact cause of death is not yet confirmed. Officials suspect medical complications following the home delivery. The Chinchwad Police Station is investigating the case.

A senior official of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police told The Free Press Journal, “Initial investigation tells us that the family found out about the pregnancy late. Abortion couldn't be done. Fearing societal norms, the woman and her family attempted the baby’s delivery at home.”

“The women lived somewhere else until recently. They moved to the Chinchwade Nagar area a week ago. Family members have claimed they didn't know about the pregnancy until Tuesday. We are getting details about the case, and further investigation is underway,” the official added.

As of now, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) for the two deaths has been registered at the Chinchwad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).