Pune Woman Forced Into 'Aghori Rituals' Over 'Mangal Dosh' After Dowry Harassment | Sourced

Pune: Chandan Nagar police have registered a case against a woman’s husband and his relatives for allegedly harassing her over dowry and forcing her to undergo superstitious rituals at a fake baba’s place.

The woman has alleged that her family was asked to pay ₹15 lakh in dowry after her marriage was fixed. Her father allegedly paid ₹2.20 lakh online to the suspects after the marriage was arranged.

However, the harassment allegedly continued after the wedding over the remaining amount. The woman has also alleged that her husband and his relatives took her to a godman and forced her to perform 'aghori krutya' (black magic-related rituals).

When she refused to take part in the rituals, she was allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted, police said.

A case has now been registered at Chandan Nagar police station under provisions related to dowry harassment and the Maharashtra law that prohibits human sacrifice and other inhuman, evil and aghori practices and black magic.

According to the complaint, the suspects told the woman that her husband was affected by Mangal Dosh, an astrological belief linked to the position of Mars. They allegedly told her that they needed to visit someone to remove the supposed affliction.

The woman was then allegedly taken to a alleged fake godman. Police said she was forced to perform superstitious practices there. The woman refused to take part in the rituals. She has alleged that the suspects abused and assaulted her after she refused. The complaint states that the suspects later claimed that her husband’s Mangal Dosh had been cured.

After claiming that the husband’s Mangal Dosh had been removed, the suspects allegedly refused to let her live with her husband or provide her support. Police have registered the case based on her complaint. The allegations include physical and mental harassment as well as forcing her to undergo prohibited superstitious practices.

The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. Police Inspector (Crime) Amol Jagtap is investigating the case.