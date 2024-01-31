Pune: Woman Cheated Of ₹27 Lakhs By Man She Met On Dating App | Representative Image

An introduction on a dating app cost a young woman dearly. It has come to light that a young woman was cheated out of ₹27 lakhs with the lure of marriage, an official informed on Wednesday.

A young woman has filed a complaint at Yerawada police station.

According to her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused, Harshit Kumar Rai (age 28, resident of Uttar Pradesh).

The complainant, a young woman, and the accused, Harshit Kumar, were introduced through a dating app.

The accused lured the young woman into a trap. After that, he extorted ₹27 lakhs from the girl from time to time, citing different reasons.

When the girl asked him about marriage, he responded with a threatening tone, "Are you worthy to marry me?"

He also threatened to kill the girl and her family after which she rushed to Yerawada police station and filed a complaint. Police sub-inspector Angre is investigating the case.

Deceptive romance leads to ₹20,000 robbery

A 37-year-old man from Ghorpadi Gaon was robbed of ₹20,000 by a woman he had gone on a "date" with, along with her accomplice in October last year. The victim reported the incident at the Chandan Nagar police station, resulting in the filing of a case against the woman and her accomplice under sections 394, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.



According to police, the victim had initially connected with the woman on a dating website on October 24, and their communication later shifted to the Telegram app. The woman proposed a meeting at a hotel in Kharadi. However, upon the victim's arrival at the hotel room, the woman's male accomplice appeared and physically assaulted him. The woman and her accomplice threatened to file a false rape complaint against the victim and coerced him into transferring ₹20,000 to them via Google Pay.