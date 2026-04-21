Pune: ‘Will Not Rest Till Truth Comes Out’, Says Devendra Fadnavis On Ajit Pawar Accident Probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis campaigned for Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday, as it was the last day of campaigning for the Baramati by-election 2026. “Sunetra Pawar’s victory should resonate across the whole of India,” he appealed to the people of Baramati to turn out in record numbers.

Attending the concluding rally for the by-election, Fadnavis reminisced about Ajit Dada’s memories. “For us, this is not an election but a sacred ritual in memory of Dada. Even if no one, including myself, had come for this rally, Sunetra Pawar would still have been elected with record votes,” the chief minister stated.

Gratitude To Sharad Pawar & the Opposition…

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to the opposition parties on this occasion. He thanked Sharad Pawar, noting that he had called to pledge his support for Sunetra Pawar. “He mentioned that Maharashtra has a culture of making elections unopposed following the death of a leader. For us, this is not an election but a sacred ritual in memory of Dada.”

“Even if no one had come for the rally, Sunetra Pawar would have won by a record margin. In Dada’s absence, Baramati-kar must set a record for Vahini,” Fadnavis reiterated.

‘Sunetra Pawar Has Capability To Complete All Ajit Pawar’s Dreams’

While stating that Maharashtra has suffered a great loss with Dada’s passing, Fadnavis noted that she accepted the responsibility by setting aside her grief.

“In Dada’s absence, Vahini took up the mantle of the state and the party. Many questioned her political experience, but Vahini has observed politics very closely alongside Dada. She has worked in social, educational, and economic sectors. Vahini has the capability to fulfil all of Dada’s dreams,” the chief minister said.

'I Will Not Sit Quietly'

“Dada, Eknath Shinde, and I will work here for the next 10-15 years,” Fadnavis assured the people of Baramati. “There should be record-breaking voting in Baramati. I will not criticise the opposing candidates; many people indulge in such acts for the sake of publicity,” he added critically.

He also provided assurance regarding the investigation into Ajit Pawar’s plane crash. “Many people want the truth of the accident to come out; I have stated this in the Assembly as well. I will not sit quietly until the truth is revealed,” Chief Minister Fadnavis noted at the conclusion of his speech.