Pune: ‘I Have Doubts Too,’ Says Sunetra Pawar, Demands Action In Ajit Pawar Death Case | X | @SunetraA_Pawar

Pune: Raising serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding the death of Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate for the Baramati by-election and state’s deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Tuesday said she too has doubts about the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Speaking at the concluding rally for the Baramati by-election, Sunetra Pawar said the issue must be fully investigated. “Many people have doubts about Ajit Pawar’s accident. I have those doubts as well,” she said. She added that she has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter.

She also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured action in the state assembly. “It is my firm stand that strict action must be taken against the guilty. The state and central governments are cooperating on this,” she said.

Sunetra Pawar turned emotional during her speech as she remembered Ajit Pawar and said she is still struggling to come to terms with his absence. “My mind is not ready to accept that this meeting is happening without him,” she said.

She said the large turnout at the rally reflected the love and respect people have for Ajit Pawar. “This support is not just for me, it is for Baramati,” she added, thanking alliance partners and supporters.

‘I have lost everything'

Highlighting his legacy, she said Ajit Pawar believed that no election is small and every contest must be taken seriously. She urged people to fulfil his dream of making Baramati the number one taluka.

“My grief is immense. "I have lost everything,” she said, adding that she is trying to move forward by taking up the responsibility he left behind. “No one can take his place, but I will try to carry forward his thoughts,” she said.

She said her strength comes from the people of Baramati and assured that she will not step back as long as they stand with her. Calling herself the “companion of a warrior", she said she will continue to work for the people and treat them as her family.

The rally marked the end of campaigning for the April 23 by-election, with the issue of Ajit Pawar’s death emerging as a key emotional and political point in the contest.