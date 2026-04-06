Pune: Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar, Seeks Unopposed Victory For Sunetra Pawar In Baramati Bypoll | X | @mieknathshinde

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is united in contesting the Baramati Assembly by-election and expressed hope that the poll would be held unopposed as a mark of respect to late leader Ajit Pawar.

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Shinde was speaking at a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rally in Baramati ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar filing her nomination papers.

He said that people of Baramati stand firmly behind Sunetra Pawar. “It is our sincere wish that this election be unopposed. It has been a tradition that after the passing of a leader, elections are not contested,” Shinde said.

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He added that the Mahayuti alliance is fully backing Sunetra Pawar’s candidature. “We are filing her nomination today. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Dada,” he said.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s work, Shinde said he was a disciplined and focused leader who handled responsibilities with precision. He mentioned that schemes like “Majhi Ladki Bahin” were implemented effectively under his leadership despite financial challenges. He also said Ajit Pawar had a caring and approachable nature.

‘We Are Like Family’

Speaking about Sunetra Pawar, Shinde said she has stepped forward to take on a major responsibility during a difficult time. He said dealing with such personal loss is not easy, but she has shown strength.

“We are all like a family. Dada used to begin his work early in the morning, while I work late into the night,” Shinde said, highlighting their working styles. He added that Ajit Pawar had an eye for detail and could have been an engineer if not a politician.

Shinde said Ajit Pawar’s name still resonates among the people, and his work will continue to be remembered. He reiterated that the alliance hopes other parties will respect the tradition and allow an unopposed election.

The Baramati by-election is scheduled for 23rd April and is being closely watched across Maharashtra.