Pune Water Tanker Operators Announce Indefinite Strike From April 15, Allege Harassment By Traffic Police Following Recent Accidents | File Photo

In a development that could worsen the city’s water situation during peak summer, tanker operators across Pune have announced an indefinite suspension of water supply starting April 15.

The decision comes in the wake of recent accidents in the city, after which tanker drivers claim they have been unfairly targeted and labelled as a "tanker mafia" on social media and in news reports. Tanker operators have also alleged harassment by traffic police, stating that vehicles are being stopped frequently despite having valid documents.

According to representatives of tanker owners, new rules and conditions imposed by the authorities have further strained operations. One of the key concerns raised is the financial burden of a mandatory helper deposit, with operators reportedly paying around ₹1,500 daily. They have demanded an increase of ₹100 per tanker to offset the rising costs.

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The tanker association has stated that supply will remain suspended indefinitely until their demands are addressed. They have argued that despite providing an essential service at reasonable rates, operators are being held collectively responsible for isolated incidents and are facing unnecessary restrictions.

In their communication to housing societies, tanker operators have urged residents not to panic but to take up the matter with local authorities. They have appealed to societies to write to the traffic police and the Police Commissioner, requesting that tanker services not be disrupted, especially during the summer season when water demand is at its peak.

The strike is expected to impact several parts of the city that rely heavily on private tanker supply, raising concerns over water availability in the coming days.

On April 5, 19-year-old aspiring footballer Aariz Ejaz Sheikh died in an accident near NIBM Road when a water tanker hit his motorcycle from the rear. Reportedly, the tanker driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Later, on April 8, a 22-year-old engineer, Gracia Daniel Issa, died after a tanker rammed into her scooter near Ganga Satellite Society in Wanowrie.

Following these accidents, the Pune Traffic Police has taken action against as many as 335 tanker vehicles across the city. They were penalised for not having proper permits, expiry of annual vehicle testing, etc.