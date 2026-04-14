Pune: Sacked Traffic Warden Arrested By Wakad Police For Chain Snatching Using Police Seized Bikes | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A former traffic warden of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has been arrested for stealing a detained and seized motorbike and using it to snatch gold jewellery from women in Wakad and nearby areas, police officials announced on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Mansingh Chavan (27), a resident of Maan. He was earlier employed with the Chaturshringi Traffic Division (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) but was dismissed around five months ago due to poor conduct.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad, the case came to light after a chain-snatching incident on 8th April near a Ganesh temple in Thergaon. A woman out for a morning walk was targeted by a bike-borne thief who snatched her mangalsutra and fled.

A case was registered at Wakad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), following which police scanned nearly 150 CCTV cameras to trace the suspect’s movement.

Based on the footage, Chavan was tracked and taken into custody from the Maan area near Hinjawadi.

Accused Confessed…

During questioning, Chavan confessed to the Thergaon theft and admitted to committing another similar crime in Wakad. Police said a separate vehicle theft case is also registered against him at Chaturshringi.

Investigations revealed that after losing his job, Chavan stole a moped from the lot of vehicles detained by the traffic branch around March 2026. He used the same vehicle to carry out the chain-snatching crimes.

Police have recovered valuables worth Rs 4.75 lakh from the accused, including two motorbikes and 23 grams of gold jewellery.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag and his team, which included Assistant Police Inspector Ambarish Deshmukh and others. Further investigation is underway.