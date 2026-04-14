Pune: Top Cop Attended ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat’s Event? Activist Anjali Damania Points Finger At Nashik IG Dattatraya Karale | WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Top Cop Attended ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat’s Event? Activist Anjali Damania Points Finger At Nashik IG Dattatraya Karale | Sourced

Pune: Fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after social activist Anjali Damania alleged links between a senior police officer and controversial self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. She has demanded a departmental inquiry, claiming the association is damaging the credibility of the police force.

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Damania has accused Nashik Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale of maintaining close ties with Kharat. She questioned why an officer of such rank attended a programme organised by the godman and even addressed the gathering.

Raising concerns over public perception, Damania said the presence of a senior police officer at such events could lead people to trust individuals accused of wrongdoing. She further claimed that Karale and Kharat were in contact multiple times, alleging there were as many as 18 phone conversations between them.

Taking to the social media platform X, Damania called for an immediate probe by the Departmental Vigilance team. She also urged Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date to take serious note of the issue and seek an explanation from Karale.

Kharat is already facing serious allegations, including fraud, promoting superstition, and multiple cases of sexual assault filed by women. The case has drawn public attention, with concerns being raised about whether victims will receive justice if influential backing is involved.

Trupti Desai backs the claim…

Backing Damania’s claim, Trupti Desai said, "IG Dattatray Karale used to consider Ashok Kharat as his guru; the video tweeted by Anjali Tai is from Guru Purnima. Even before this, IG Karale had a hand in the disappearance of a pen drive in December, which was intended to prevent Kharat's sexual exploitation videos from being leaked.

“In the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, the accused Walmik Karad was hiding in Anna More's ashram in Dindori for two days in December 2024; at that time, IG Karale was also responsible for deleting and disappearing the footage from there. Therefore, an immediate inquiry must be conducted in both these matters, especially since only one and a half to two months of his service period remain, and he is trying to come out of this unscathed -- this is what a senior official told me over the phone today," claimed Desai.

Karale yet to respond…

The allegations have triggered a stir within the Nashik police and political circles. Critics say any perceived support from within the police system could send a wrong message and weaken public trust.

So far, neither Karale nor the Nashik police administration has issued any official response to the allegations. The focus is now on whether a formal inquiry will be initiated and what action, if any, will follow.