Pune: Water Supply Work Speeds Up In Mohammadwadi; Additional Commissioner Reviews Project Progress | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur on Monday inspected the Dorabjee water tanks in Mohammadwadi, where water testing and infrastructure repair works are currently underway as part of the long-pending water supply project.

During the visit, Kaur reviewed the ongoing work and expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the water supply department staff working to complete the project within the stipulated timeline.

She was accompanied by Ward 41 corporator, Atul Tarawade. The two conducted a detailed review of the project and discussed water supply issues affecting Mohammadwadi, Undri and adjoining areas.

Tarawade said he had consistently raised the issue of water scarcity in Mohammadwadi and Undri during meetings of the Pune Municipal Corporation General Body and had sought urgent administrative intervention.

“I have repeatedly highlighted the water crisis in Mohammadwadi and Undri in the General Body, and I am glad the administration has responded positively,” Tarawade said.

Referring to the delayed NIBM Annexe water project, Kaur assured that pending works would be expedited to ensure early operationalisation.

“Additional Commissioner Pavneet Kaur had assured us that the delayed project would be fast-tracked, and she has stood by her commitment. The pace of work has visibly increased,” Tarawade said.

He added that water has now started flowing into the tanks, and filling operations are underway. “The work is progressing rapidly, and PMC has also begun the process of providing water connections to individual housing societies after completion of necessary formalities,” he said.

Appealing to residents, Tarawade said the civic administration was committed to ensuring an equitable water supply across the region.

“We are working to ensure water reaches every household in Mohammadwadi and also the hilltop areas of Undri. A comprehensive plan is being implemented, and residents in these areas will soon benefit from a regular water supply,” he said.

Kaur also praised the efforts of the water supply department.

“I am satisfied with the dedicated work being carried out by the water supply team under the leadership of Nandkishore Jagtap. The process for completing documentation and formalities ahead of providing water connections to housing societies has already begun, and residents’ long-standing water issues will soon be resolved,” she said.

Kaur had earlier visited the Mohammadwadi project site on April 24 as part of a senior-level review of the delayed water supply scheme. During the inspection, she reviewed the completion of pipeline works feeding three overhead tanks near Dorabjee Mall and directed officials to resolve remaining bottlenecks, including utility shifting, roadwork delays and local obstructions.

Her intervention also led to trial water flow into the overhead tanks and accelerated efforts toward full commissioning of the system and formal household connections, offering hope to nearly 1.5 lakh residents who have relied on tanker water for years.