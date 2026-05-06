Pune Doctor & Fake Godman Arrested After Minor Assaulted & Illegally Aborted | Representative Image

Pune: A disturbing case involving the sexual assault and subsequent illegal abortion of a 13-year-old girl has surfaced in the Someshwarnagar area of Baramati tehsil.

Police have arrested a private doctor and a self-proclaimed spiritual healer in connection with the crime, sparking massive public outrage across the taluka.

Pune Rural Police’s Action…

The Wadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) identified the arrested individuals as Dr Yogesh Narute, who operates a private hospital in Phaltan, and Pintu Dhumal, a “bhondubaba” from Kohale.

Authorities allege that Dr Narute performed the abortion on the minor girl without following any of the mandatory legal or governmental procedures required by law.

Doctor Aborted Without Informing Authorities…

The investigation began after it was discovered that the 13-year-old had been sexually assaulted several days ago. When her pregnancy became apparent, she was taken to Dr Narute’s facility in Phaltan.

Instead of reporting the assault to the authorities as required for minor patients, the doctor allegedly carried out the abortion in secret. This action violated strict child protection rules and medical regulations.

The case has been classified as extremely serious because it involves both the sexual assault of a child and a major violation of medical ethics. Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil is currently leading the investigation. He and his team are working to identify the primary person responsible for the assault and any other individuals who may have assisted in arranging the illegal procedure.

What Was Godman’s Role?

Police are also questioning the victim’s family members to understand how the girl was taken to the private hospital and what role the “godman” played in the process. A search is currently underway to find additional suspects who might be linked to the crime.

Local residents in Baramati taluka have expressed deep shock and anger over the incident. Community members are demanding that the police take the strictest possible legal action against everyone involved to ensure justice for the young victim. For now, both the doctor and the “godman” remain in police custody as the investigation continues into the wider network behind the crime.