Pune: Minor Raped By 'Godmen' Under Pretext Of Curing Ailing Mother In Junnar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: Police in Ale Phata have arrested two self-proclaimed godmen for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl by exploiting her family’s trust. The accused had promised to cure the girl’s ailing mother by claiming they had divine powers, officials said.

The arrested men have been identified as Pankaj Devram Gholap and Nana Barde, both residents of Yedgaon. They were taken into custody by Alephata police and later produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody until Monday.

According to police, the victim’s mother had been unwell for some time. The accused approached the family and claimed they could cure her using "angara", or sacred ash. They gained the family’s trust through these claims.

During this period, Gholap allegedly developed close contact with the minor girl. Police said he lured her with a promise of marriage. He then sexually assaulted her multiple times between January and December 2025.

Officials said the situation came to light after the girl became pregnant. When she asked him to marry her, the accused allegedly refused and threatened to kill her.

Realising she had been deceived, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, a case was registered, and both accused were arrested.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to gather evidence, and strict action will be taken.