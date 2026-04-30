Pune: Doctor Named In Illegal Abortion Of Assaulted 13-Year-Old Baramati Girl; Accused Dies By Suicide In Police Custody | Representational Image

Pune: A shocking case of sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl from Baramati tehsil has rocked Pune district and nearby areas. The assault led to her pregnancy. It was followed by an illegal abortion at a private hospital in Phaltan city. The main accused, Ravindra Venkat Gardi, died by suicide in police custody.

Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) at Wadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) in Baramati tehsil. Ravindra Gardi, 48, from Chavan Wasti in Kohale Khurd, faced charges of repeated assaults on the girl. This caused her pregnancy. He took his own life while held at Wadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station.

During the probe, a private clinic at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, or Prithvi Chowk, in Phaltan came under scrutiny. A doctor allegedly performed the abortion there. Sources say it aimed to hide evidence of the assault. Police suspect rules were broken in the process.

Now, the police and the health department are investigating together. They want to know exactly where, when, and who helped with the abortion. Hospital records, medical papers, staff statements, and CCTV footage are being checked. Police have seized key documents.

According to reports, talk is growing that some government doctors from Phaltan may be named soon. This could widen the probe. Citizens demand strict action against all involved. If medical lapses and illegal steps are proven, the health department may crack down on the clinic.

Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil said, "Based on other evidence and witness statements, we identified a man named Dr Narute. We sent a report to the court."

Officials say full details will come only after the probe ends. More big names may surface in the days ahead.