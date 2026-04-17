11-Month-Old Dies Due To Alleged Negligence At Pune Hospital, 6 Doctors And Staff Booked

After the alleged medical negligence, an 11-month-old girl lost her life following treatment at a private hospital in Pune. | Representational Image

After the alleged medical negligence, an 11-month-old girl lost her life following treatment at a private hospital in Pune. The Chinmay Hospital in Navi Peth has come under serious scrutiny after police registered a case against six individuals, including doctors and nursing staff.

Complaint Filed by Advocate at Sahakarnagar Police Station

According to the complaint filed by Advocate Hanuman Gite at Sahakarnagar Police Station, the incident occurred on May 22, 2025, between 6:00 pm and 11:50 pm. The accused include pediatric specialist Dr. Mukund Sangamnerkar, Dr. Ganesh Arekar, Dr. Shridhar Jadhav, Dr. Radha Sangamnerkar, and two staff members.

After clearance of death due to medical negligence a case has been filed at Sahkar Nagar Police station on April 15, 2026.

Child Admitted for Vomiting and Suspected Dehydration

The infant, aged 11 months and 18 days, was admitted to the hospital after suffering from vomiting and suspected dehydration. Doctors allegedly administered two 500 ml saline bottles at full speed along with injections. However, the complainant has alleged that the child was not properly monitored during treatment. Vital monitoring machines reportedly failed to function, and no effective alternative arrangements were made.

Shockingly, despite signs of deterioration including yellow vomiting, the doctors allegedly did not respond promptly. The child was declared dead around 11:50 pm.

Unqualified BA Degree Nurse Assigned Critical Tasks

Further allegations suggest serious irregularities in hospital practices. The complainant claimed that unqualified staff were performing medical procedures. One nurse, reportedly holding only a Bachelor of Arts degree, was assigned critical tasks such as administering injections and saline in the absence of doctors.

Additionally, discrepancies were found in medical records. While two saline bottles totaling 1000 ml were reportedly administered, only 300 ml was recorded in official documents. There were also allegations of manipulation of treatment records and false entries regarding continuous monitoring and oxygen support, despite lack of such facilities in the ward.

Hospital Allegedly Operating Under Unregistered Name

Another major irregularity concerns the hospital’s registration. While the facility is officially registered under one name, it was allegedly operating under a different, unregistered name—raising further questions about compliance with medical regulations.

Vithhal Pawar Senior Police Inspector of Sahakar Nagar Police station speaking to Free Press Journal said, After the incident, the complainant obtained CCTV footage and filed a Right to Information (RTI) request with the Pune Municipal Corporation. Based on the findings, the police seized relevant documents and referred the case to a medical committee at Sassoon Hospital to verify the document and investigate accordingly.

The committee reportedly concluded that standard treatment protocols were not followed and that there was clear negligence in patient care and monitoring.

Following the clearance, a case has been registered against all six accused. Police has sent notices to all accused and accordingly action will be taken.