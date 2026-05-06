Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Police Conduct Secret Midnight Probe At Crime Scene, Accuse Recalls ‘Events’ | WATCH

Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Police Conduct Secret Midnight Probe At Crime Scene, Accuse Recalls ‘Events’ | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Pune police have taken a major step in the investigation of the brutal assault and murder of a young girl in Nasrapur. Authorities conducted a secret site inspection at midnight to reconstruct the crime scene and gather evidence against the accused, Bhimrao Kamble.

Watch Video:

This case has caused massive outrage across Maharashtra, and police plan to file a chargesheet within the next 10 days. The police chose to carry out the "panchnama" or site inspection record in total secrecy to avoid public unrest.

It Happened At Midnight…

Around midnight, while the entire village was asleep, officers brought the accused to the shed where the crime took place. They took this precaution to ensure the accused was not attacked by angry local residents while they completed legal formalities.

During this secret operation, investigators meticulously recorded every detail of the incident. They forced Kamble to demonstrate exactly where he stood and how he committed the heinous act. This reconstruction is a vital part of the evidence that will be presented in a fast-track court.

Details Emerge…

The police aim to build an airtight case to ensure the swiftest possible justice for the victim. New and chilling details have also emerged from the preliminary post-mortem report issued by Sasoon General Hospital.

The report reveals that the girl was subjected to extreme violence. Medical experts found that the accused stuffed an object into the girl’s mouth during the assault to keep her quiet. Furthermore, the report shows that the attacker struck the girl hard in the chest to ensure she was dead before he fled.

Police Working At Accelerated Pace…

The young victim usually lived in Pune with her parents but had travelled to her grandmother’s house in Nasrapur for her school holidays. The crime occurred on May 1st, turning a family vacation into a tragedy. Medical experts at Sasoon Hospital performed the forensic examination on camera to maintain a clear record of the injuries.

The Pune rural police are now working at an accelerated pace to finalise all paperwork. By collecting minute details and physical evidence from the shed, they hope to prove Kamble’s guilt beyond any doubt. The community continues to demand the harshest punishment for the man they are calling a "monster", as the district remains in a state of mourning and shock.