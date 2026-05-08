Pune Waste Pickers Clear Class 10 Exam After Attending Night School While Working During The Day | Sourced

For years, their mornings began with collecting garbage door-to-door across Pune’s neighbourhoods. Their days were spent managing households, raising children and earning a living. But once the city slept, these women opened their books, attended night school classes and studied for an examination many believed they had left behind forever.

This year, three women associated with SWaCH successfully passed the Class 10 examination, turning personal struggles into stories of determination and hope.

Their journey began after watching the Marathi film “Aata Thambaycha Naay”, screened specially for sanitation and waste workers last year. The film, based on workers overcoming hardships to complete their education, deeply resonated with them and inspired them to return to school.

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A Single Mother’s Determination

For Varsha Ovhal, education had long remained an unfinished dream. A single mother raising two children on her own, she spent her days working tirelessly to support her family. Yet after watching the film, she made a promise to herself this year that she would appear for the SSC examination.

Enrolling in night school, Ovhal studied after long working hours, often despite uncertainty over whether missing documents would even allow her to sit for the examination. Refusing to give up, she continued preparing until the very last moment and eventually cleared the exam with 46% marks.

For her, the result represented far more than a score; it was proof that circumstances do not define a person’s future.

Returning to School After 27 Years

Another inspiring story came from Jyoti Pandit, who resumed her education nearly 27 years after leaving school in Class 7 due to family responsibilities.

Pandit works in Pune’s SRPF settlement area, collecting waste from households every day. Although financial pressures forced her to abandon her own education, she remained determined to ensure a better future for her children. Her daughter Shweta fulfilled her dream of joining the Indian Navy, while her sons are preparing for careers in the police and armed forces.

It was her daughter who encouraged her to return to studies and helped complete the admission and online examination formalities. With support from Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, SWaCH and MASUM night school, Pandit balanced waste collection work during the day and classes in the evening.

“Even after managing work and household responsibilities, I wanted to prove to myself that I could study again,” she said after scoring 41%. Pandit now hopes to continue her education further and dreams of one day working in the administrative services.

Mother and Son Clear SSC Together

Perhaps the most emotional story was that of Archana Ghodke and her son Yash Ghodke, who appeared for the SSC examination together and both passed.

Archana had discontinued her education after Class 9 nearly 25 years ago due to family responsibilities. But while helping her son prepare for his board exams this year, her own love for learning returned.

Encouraged by fellow workers and organisations supporting waste pickers, she enrolled in night school and prepared alongside her son after completing long shifts of waste collection work. The result became a proud moment for the family: Archana scored 60%, while Yash secured 54%.

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Yash recalled how the two studied together at home without joining any coaching classes. “Sometimes I helped my mother understand subjects she found difficult. But many nights, I would fall asleep while she continued studying. That’s probably why she scored more marks than me,” he said with a smile.

Education Beyond Age and Circumstance

The achievements of these women highlight not only personal resilience but also the silent aspirations carried by thousands of informal workers across the country.

For these waste pickers, passing the SSC examination was not just about education. It was about dignity, self-belief and showing their children and themselves that dreams can survive even the hardest realities.