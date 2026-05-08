Pune: Man Dies After Heated Argument At Educational Institute In Bhawani Peth | Representative Image

The Khadak Police have registered a case against 13 people, including educationist Abeda Inamdar, in connection with the alleged forcible removal of educational materials from the Golden Jubilee Education Trust premises in Bhawani Peth, officials said on Friday.

Police have registered an offence under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 333, 189(1), 189(2), 190, 303(2), 131, 74, 351(3) and 352, in connection with the incident.

The complaint was filed by Mustafa Syed Bakarhusseni Inamdar (31), a resident of Nana Peth. The incident reportedly took place at the Golden Jubilee Education Institute located in Bhawani Peth on May 3. The FIR was registered later the same day.

According to police, the accused allegedly entered the educational institute illegally and removed materials worth nearly ₹10 to ₹12 lakh, including laptops, computers, benches, partitions and projectors. The items were allegedly loaded into a vehicle and taken away.

When the complainant and his family reached the spot and questioned the group, the accused allegedly claimed that the property belonged to them and that they had been instructed to remove the material. Police said a heated argument followed, during which the complainant’s father was allegedly pushed to the ground and threatened. The complainant’s mother was also allegedly manhandled during the altercation.

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Following the incident, the complainant’s father reportedly collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared that he had died due to a heart attack.