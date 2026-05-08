Pune: Husband And Wife Killed After Speeding Tanker Runs Over Two-Wheeler At Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza | Sourced

Pune: In a tragic road accident near Pune, a husband and wife lost their lives after a speeding bulk tanker rammed into and ran over their two-wheeler near the Khed Shivapur toll plaza on Friday.

According to preliminary information, the couple was travelling on a two-wheeler when the speeding tanker hit them near the toll plaza. Due to the severe impact of the collision, both victims were run over by the tanker and died on the spot.

The deceased are believed to be residents of the Parvati area in Pune, though their identities had not been officially confirmed till late evening.

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The horrifying accident triggered panic and chaos at the spot as local residents and motorists gathered in large numbers after witnessing the incident. Police officials immediately rushed to the scene and began the panchnama process along with further investigation.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Police are examining CCTV footage from the toll plaza area and questioning the tanker driver as part of the investigation.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the increasing number of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles and tankers on highways around Pune. In recent months, several lives have been lost in accidents caused by speeding or negligent tanker drivers, sparking demands for stricter traffic enforcement and improved road safety measures.

The tragic death of the couple has left many shocked, with citizens expressing grief over the rising number of road fatalities involving heavy vehicles. Further investigation into the case is underway.