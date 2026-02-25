Pune: Wakad Farmer Alleges Multi-Crore Scam In 12.5% Compensation Plots, Protests Outside PMRDA Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Dnyaneshwar Kaspate, a farmer from Wakad, has alleged that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is engaging in malpractices and the arbitrary allocation of government plots. Farmers whose lands were acquired by the PMRDA are entitled to a 12.5% compensatory plot.

Kaspate, whose land was acquired but who has yet to receive compensation, has been protesting in front of the PMRDA office in Akurdi for the past eight days. He specifically raised objections regarding plots in Wakad being allocated to farmers from Bhosari.

Background of Land Acquisition

Between 1972 and 1983, land was acquired from 106 farmers, who were compensated at a rate of 6.25%. Most of these farmers have already received their returns.

After 1984, the government acquired land from 550 farmers within the PMRDA limits. These owners are entitled to a 12.5% compensatory return. So far, PMRDA has provided returns to 325 of these farmers.

To receive this compensation, farmers must complete the necessary documentation. Once the paperwork is fulfilled, land is allocated wherever available within the PMRDA jurisdiction.

Allegations of Malpractice

Shockingly, Kaspate alleged a multi-crore scam in the allocation of these compensatory lands. He questioned why farmers from Bhosari were being given plots in Wakad when land is still available in Bhosari, claiming local farmers are being sidelined.

Kaspate stated that the PMRDA has allocated plots to favoured individuals and confirmed that he has filed complaints with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He further noted that many cases are still pending in court. Kaspate also said that several farmers have yet to receive any compensation, and the administration is rushing the allocation process. Kaspate says that the PMRDA administration is allegedly flouting rules to benefit specific people.

PMRDA’s Clarification

The PMRDA issued a clarification regarding the matter. They stated that the heirs of the original landowners of Survey Nos. 206 and 209 in Wakad have applied for the 12.5% return but have not yet submitted the required heirship certificates to the court.

In December 2025, the PMRDA instructed the concerned parties to complete their documentation. The authority maintains that further action will be taken once the paperwork is in order.

Deputy Commissioner Himmat Kharade, in charge of PMRDA’s Land and Estate Department, said, “There is no malpractice in the compensation provided to farmers by the PMRDA. If the Kaspate family addresses the discrepancies in their application, the process for their compensation will be completed. Additionally, PMRDA permission is mandatory for any construction or signing of MoUs after a plot is allocated.”