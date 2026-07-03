Pune: Wagholi Moneylender Booked For Demanding ₹3.3 Crore Against ₹40 Lakh Loan |

Wagholi police have registered a case against a Mundhwa-based moneylender for allegedly demanding ₹3.3 crore against loans amounting to ₹40 lakh, threatening a businessman at gunpoint, and allegedly warning that he would get him killed through minors working for him.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh Gaikwad, while the complainant is Darius Cyrus Wachmaker (53), a resident of Wagholi. The alleged offences took place between December 2025 and June 2026.

According to the complaint, Wachmaker, who is in the agricultural produce trading business, had approached Gaikwad for financial assistance through a mutual acquaintance after facing a cash crunch in his business. Police said Gaikwad allegedly agreed to lend money on the condition that Wachmaker execute stamp papers acknowledging amounts significantly higher than the actual loan and deposit the documents of his flat as security.

Gaikwad first advanced ₹4 lakh in December 2025 but allegedly made the complainant sign documents stating he had borrowed ₹5 lakh. As the businessman continued to require funds, he allegedly borrowed more money in multiple transactions.

Police said that during one such transaction, when Wachmaker objected to signing a document stating that he had borrowed ₹1 crore despite receiving only ₹8 lakh, Gaikwad allegedly displayed two firearms and threatened to shoot him if he refused to sign. The complainant was allegedly forced to execute documents stating that he owed ₹1.40 crore and that his flat in Magarpatta would be handed over if he failed to repay the amount.

According to the complaint, Gaikwad later demanded ₹3.30 crore against the total amount of ₹40 lakh. He allegedly threatened that if the money was not paid, he would have the complainant and his associate murdered by minor boys working for him. The accused also allegedly visited the complainant's flat in Trillium Society, threatened his relatives, and warned that he would take possession of the property.

Based on the complaint, the Wagholi police have registered an FIR against Gaikwad under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including extortion, criminal intimidation, and other applicable sections. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.