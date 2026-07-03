Pune: Siya Goyal's 'Lisp' Claim Under Scanner As Viral Video Shows Ketan Agarwal Speaking Fluently

Siya Goyal's 'Lisp' Claim Under Scanner As Viral Video Shows Ketan Agarwal Speaking Fluently | Sourced

Pune: A viral video of murdered Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal speaking confidently and fluently has surfaced online, raising fresh questions over claims made by prime accused Siya Goyal about his speech. The clip appears to contradict her earlier allegation that Ketan had a lisp and stammered, which she had reportedly cited as one of the reasons she did not want to marry him.

In the video, Ketan is seen interacting with a hospitality team and sharing feedback after an event. He speaks clearly and naturally, without any noticeable stammer, hesitation or speech difficulty. The clip has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users questioning the credibility of Siya's claims.

During the investigation, Siya had allegedly told police that she was unhappy about the marriage because Ketan had a lisp and often stammered while speaking. However, the viral video presents a different picture, with Ketan communicating confidently throughout the interaction.

Although the video is not direct evidence in the murder case, it has added a new dimension to the investigation by casting doubt on Siya's statements and the reasons she allegedly gave for not wanting to marry Ketan.

Siya Goyal (22) and her alleged partner Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested for the murder of Ketan Agarwal (25) at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police allege the murder was part of a carefully planned conspiracy. While investigators have not officially commented on the video's significance, it has become a key talking point as the probe continues.