Pune Rains: PMC Issues Electrical Safety Advisory; Citizens Urged To Stay Away From Streetlights, Feeder Pillars | Sourced

With the monsoon intensifying, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to exercise caution around electrical infrastructure and strictly follow safety measures to prevent accidents caused by heavy rainfall, waterlogging and strong winds.

The advisory, issued by the PMC's Electrical Department, comes as adverse weather conditions increase the risk of faults in streetlight poles, feeder pillars, junction boxes and underground electrical cables. While the civic body said that regular inspections, maintenance and repairs of the streetlight network are being carried out, it cautioned that natural factors such as heavy rain, water accumulation, stormy winds and falling tree branches can still lead to electrical hazards.

PMC has advised residents not to touch streetlight poles, feeder pillars, junction boxes or any electrical equipment unnecessarily during the rainy season. Citizens have also been asked to avoid areas where water has accumulated around electrical installations, as there is a possibility of electric current leakage.

The civic body further warned against touching exposed or damaged underground electrical cables and urged people to maintain a safe distance from broken wires. It has also prohibited tying banners, flags, ropes, wires or any other material to streetlight poles. Using poles for drying clothes or tying animals has also been strictly discouraged.

The advisory asks citizens not to tamper with streetlight poles or electrical systems under any circumstances. Contractors and agencies undertaking road excavation, construction or other works have been instructed to take extra precautions to prevent damage to underground electrical cables.

Residents have been requested to immediately inform the concerned regional office or the PMC Electrical Department if they notice broken power lines, tilted or rusted poles, open junction boxes, exposed cables or any other condition that could pose an electrical safety risk during the monsoon.

PMC has also warned against drawing unauthorised electricity connections from streetlight poles or any part of the civic electrical network.

The civic administration stated that although routine inspections and repairs are being carried out, public cooperation is essential to ensure safety during the rainy season. It also cautioned that any loss of life or property resulting from unauthorised interference with electrical infrastructure or violation of safety instructions will be the responsibility of the person concerned.