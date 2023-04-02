Pune: Vitasta 2023 - Kashmir Festival concludes

Pune: Vitasta - Kashmir Festival concludes today |

The second edition of “Vitasta – The Festival of Kashmir” organized by the Union Ministry of Culture in partnership with MIT World Peace University and the University of Pune concluded on April 2.

The festival showcasing the rich culture, arts and crafts of Kashmir was inaugurated on March 31. On day three, the itinerary included folk dances, an orchestra of folk musical Instruments, the folk theatre along with the recital by Shama Bhate and a show by Abha Hanjura & Sufistication Band.

The 3-day festival which was held in Pune acquainted people with the great cultural heritage, diversity and uniqueness of Kashmir.

In this program, folk music, dance, and handicrafts from Kashmir were showcased.

On April 1, Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture, graced the opening ceremony. The evening closed on a high note with a riveting performance by singer Usha Uthup. A seminar on 'Godavari & Vitasta: A Cultural Journey' was also held on 1-2 April 2023.

The festival is centred around the folk beliefs associated with the Vitasta River, which has been considered sacred since Vedic times.

