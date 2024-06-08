Pune Viral Video: Man's Hilarious Swimming Adventure On City's Waterlogged Road Will Make You ROFL | Video Screengrab

A viral video from Pune is circulating on the internet, and it's guaranteed to tickle your funny bone. In the video, a man is seen swimming on a waterlogged street in the city. Fully clothed, he attempts to paddle his hands and legs rhythmically as if he were in a swimming pool rather than on a flooded street. The sight was both amusing and astonishing, leaving bystanders in stitches and disbelief.

Watch Video:

This comes as rain has wreaked havoc in the city even before the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially declares the advent of monsoons. There have been reports of waterlogging, tree falls, and power cuts in the last few days across the city.

Read Also Pune Viral Video: Children Play Cricket On Waterlogged Street Posing Threat To Their Lives

Meanwhile, another video from Pune has gone viral, showing a man surfing on one of the waterlogged streets.

In the video, the man can be seen effortlessly gliding forward on a surfboard on a waterlogged street as vehicles pass by in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, this video triggered a flurry of hilarious reactions on X (formerly Twitter). "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet," commented one user. "Isko bolte hai opportunity in adversity," wrote another. "No fear of Porsche?" joked another, referring to the case in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly mowed down two IT engineers with his swanky Porsche on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar.