 PUNE VIRAL VIDEO: Dighi Commuters Face Nightmare Due To Waterlogged Potholes
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
PUNE VIRAL VIDEO: Dighi Commuters Face Nightmare Due To Waterlogged Potholes | Video Screengrab

Commuters can navigate through potholes by simply avoiding them while travelling. However, it is extremely difficult to traverse through waterlogged streets as there is always a risk of falling into a pothole as one cannot see it due to the water. Such a perilous scenario unfolded in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi area recently.

Watch Video:

A video circulating on social media vividly captured the plight of commuters travelling on a waterlogged street from Dighi to Bhosari. Despite the road's small size, bikes, cars, and even trucks pass through here. The video depicts several vehicles encountering difficulties, with some bikes and cars getting stuck in waterlogged potholes. In one instance, an autorickshaw finds itself immobilised, its windshield succumbing to the road's treacherous conditions.

Faced with such challenges, the locals have urged the authorities to take immediate action to address the situation. Failure to address the issue promptly could exacerbate the situation, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season.

