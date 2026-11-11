Pune Viral Video: 17-Year-Old Attacked With Sickles In Vishrantwadi; 1 Held | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly attacked with sickles by a group of youths following a previous dispute over allegations that he was spreading rumours about one of them. The attackers repeatedly struck him on the head, hands, back and legs in an alleged attempt to kill him in Vishrantwadi on November 8.

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The Vishrantwadi police have arrested a 19-year-old accused and detained five minors in connection with the incident. The injured boy, identified as Kartik Sambhaji Lavande (17), a resident of Munjaba Vasti, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place near Bhimnagar in Vishrantwadi at around 10.30pm. Lavande, a student, had gone out with his friends to burst firecrackers. After bursting the crackers, they were returning to Munjaba Vasti on motorcycles when they came across a youth named Pranav waiting at a bus stop.

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Pranav allegedly questioned Lavande about why he had come there. Lavande reportedly asked him why he was spreading rumours that he would be attacked. He also told Pranav that they had no personal issues with each other.

However, Pranav allegedly accused Lavande of repeatedly creating trouble and claimed that he had assaulted one of his friends. He then called his associates to the spot. The group allegedly threatened to kill Lavande and began assaulting him.

According to the complaint, Pranav and another accused, identified as Suraj Marshal Chauru (19), a resident of Bhimnagar, attacked Lavande with sharp weapons, repeatedly striking him on the head, above the eye and on the legs. The other members of the group allegedly assaulted him with wooden and metal strips.

Lavande collapsed after sustaining multiple injuries, following which the attackers fled. His friends rushed him to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment.

Based on Lavande's complaint, the Vishrantwadi police arrested Chauru and detained five minors. Assistant Police Inspector Chandrakant Lohkare is investigating the case.