Pune Viral: Man Receives Jaw-Dropping ₹3.62 Crore Bill For Uber Auto Ride

Pune Viral: Man Receives Jaw-Dropping ₹3 Crore Bill For Uber Auto Ride | File Photo

In a startling incident, a man took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share his disbelief after receiving a jaw-dropping bill of ₹3.62 crore for an Uber auto ride.

Expressing his shock, he tweeted, "How come a bill of ₹3 cr plus for an auto ride? It was not a chartered airplane for God’s sake!" He added, "It was embarrassing because the driver thought it would be billed to him if I didn’t pay. He argued for 15 minutes in the sun!"

How come a bill of ₹3Cr plus for an auto ride? It was not a chartered airplane for God’s sake! @Uber_India @Uber @Uber_Support @UberIN_Support @UberEng It was embarrassing because the driver thought it would be billed to him if I didn’t pay. He argued for 15 minutes in sun! pic.twitter.com/I1Y02pFSGe — Deepansh Pratap (@DeepanshWhoElse) April 2, 2024

Acknowledging the issue, Uber India responded, "We understand your concern and would like to get this addressed. Could you please share your registered contact details via Direct Message? We'll promptly follow up."

Hi Deepansh, we understand your concern and would like to get this addressed. Could you please share your registered contact details via Direct Message? We'll promptly follow up. https://t.co/1WqzzOmdKe — Uber India Support (@UberIN_Support) April 2, 2024

Meanwhile, X users chimed in with humourous remarks on the man's post. "Better buy the rickshaw and employ the driver instead of paying ₹3 cr," commented one user. "₹3.62 cr in cash, only our politicians can afford such an insane amount in cash," quipped another.

Better buy the rickshaw and employ the driver instead of paying Rs 3 cr 😂😂😂😂 — NNN (@naresh0597) April 2, 2024

3.73 cr in cash, only our politicians can afford such insane amount in cash 😂 — Vinod (@vinodhcreddy) April 2, 2024

This incident isn't an isolated one. In a similar scenario in Noida, another Uber user found himself facing a staggering bill after what seemed like a routine auto ride. Initially expecting a fare of just ₹62, he was shocked to find a bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app upon reaching his destination.