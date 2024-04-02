 Pune Viral: Man Receives Jaw-Dropping ₹3.62 Crore Bill For Uber Auto Ride
Pune Viral: Man Receives Jaw-Dropping ₹3.62 Crore Bill For Uber Auto Ride

In a similar scenario in Noida, another Uber user found himself facing a staggering bill after what seemed like a routine auto ride

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
Pune Viral: Man Receives Jaw-Dropping ₹3 Crore Bill For Uber Auto Ride | File Photo

In a startling incident, a man took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share his disbelief after receiving a jaw-dropping bill of ₹3.62 crore for an Uber auto ride.

Expressing his shock, he tweeted, "How come a bill of ₹3 cr plus for an auto ride? It was not a chartered airplane for God’s sake!" He added, "It was embarrassing because the driver thought it would be billed to him if I didn’t pay. He argued for 15 minutes in the sun!"

Acknowledging the issue, Uber India responded, "We understand your concern and would like to get this addressed. Could you please share your registered contact details via Direct Message? We'll promptly follow up."

Meanwhile, X users chimed in with humourous remarks on the man's post. "Better buy the rickshaw and employ the driver instead of paying ₹3 cr," commented one user. "₹3.62 cr in cash, only our politicians can afford such an insane amount in cash," quipped another.

This incident isn't an isolated one. In a similar scenario in Noida, another Uber user found himself facing a staggering bill after what seemed like a routine auto ride. Initially expecting a fare of just ₹62, he was shocked to find a bill of ₹7.66 crore on his app upon reaching his destination.

