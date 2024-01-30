Pune: Violent Incident In Parvati Area; Minor Attacked With Koyta, 12 Booked After Two FIRs |

A gang created terror by vandalising vehicles and stabbing a minor with Koyta (billhook) in the Parvati Darshan area. A case has been registered against twelve individuals from both groups after two FIRs.

Sita Nitin Shendge (33 years old, residing near Shivraj Mitra Mandal, Parvati Darshan) filed a complaint in this regard, official said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, a case has been registered against seven persons, including Shri Devendra, Ajay Chavan, Sonya Gejge, Shubham Adagale, along with a minor child.

The minor had an argument with Shendge's nephew Atharva. Around 12:30 midnight on Sunday, a minor boy, Devendra, Chavan, Adagale, and friends gathered near the Shivraj Mitra Mandal, creating chaos.

The minor attempted to hit Atharva on the head, but Atharva managed to avoid the blow. The accused then hit the door of the house, verbally abused him, and, as mentioned in the complaint, broke windows of tempos, and rickshaws in the area, and even broke beer bottles on the road.

A cross-complaint has been lodged at the Parvati police station concerning the brutal beating of a minor with a bamboo. The complaint, filed by another minor, accuses Atharva Pradeep Shendge (19), Nilesh Ashok Chandanshive, and Rajaratan Sunil Gaikwad. A case has been registered against their accomplices, Krishna Devendra and Afan Sheikh. Police Sub-Inspector Kamble is conducting the investigation.