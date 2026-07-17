Pune: Villoo Poonawalla Hospital CEO Booked For Threatening Deceased Patient's Family With Gun Over Unpaid Bill | Sourced

A serious allegation has surfaced against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Villoo Poonawalla Memorial Hospital in Hadapsar, with the family of a deceased patient accusing him of threatening them with a firearm during a dispute over the hospital bill. The incident allegedly took place on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Dr Lajpatray Arya, CEO of the hospital.

According to the complaint, the patient died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Following the death, the grieving family allegedly informed the hospital administration that they were unable to immediately clear the outstanding medical bill and requested additional time to make the payment.

Pointed firearm at relatives

The family has alleged that during a discussion inside the CEO's office, Dr Arya became aggressive, allegedly took out a firearm and pointed it at the relatives to pressure them into paying the bill.

The complainants have approached Hadapsar Police Station and demanded strict legal action against the hospital official. They claim that instead of receiving compassion following the loss of their family member, they were subjected to intimidation and threats.

No CCTV camera installed

According to the complainants, the alleged incident took place inside the CEO's office, where no CCTV camera is installed. However, they claim that CCTV footage from outside the office reportedly shows the doctor carrying a firearm while entering or leaving the office. The family has requested the police to obtain the footage as part of the investigation.

They have also claimed to possess an audio recording in which a hospital bouncer, who was allegedly present during the incident, admits that the confrontation took place. The recording has reportedly been submitted as supporting evidence.

Police are examining the complaint and conducting further investigation into the allegations.

The hospital's response to the allegations was not immediately available.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Nilesh Jagdale, Senior Police Inspector of Hadapsar Police Station, said that a case has been registered and police are verifying the facts. "Action will be taken accordingly. The accused has not been detained yet. Further investigation is underway," he said.