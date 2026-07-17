Pune: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor; Police Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of her residential building in Pune's Dhankawadi area in the early hours of Thursday. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established, and the Sahakarnagar Police have registered an Accidental Death (AD) case.

The deceased has been identified as Riddhi Ravi Kedia (17), a resident of Nirmal Park Society in Chavan Nagar, Dhankawadi. She was a Class 12 student.

According to the police, Riddhi had dinner with her family on Wednesday night and went to sleep beside her grandmother. At around 5.30 a.m. on Thursday, her grandmother woke up and noticed that Riddhi was not in bed. Family members searched the house but were unable to locate her.

When they checked the balcony, they found a stool placed near the railing. Suspecting something was wrong, the family rushed downstairs and searched the parking area and open space around the building, where they found Riddhi lying unconscious on the ground.

The family immediately informed the police control room and called an ambulance. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined her and declared her dead before treatment could begin.

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Police conducted a spot panchnama and registered an Accidental Death case. As part of the investigation, officers have seized Riddhi's mobile phone, notebooks and study material for examination.

Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family, and her last rites were performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in Navi Peth.

Police said the exact cause and circumstances behind the fall are still under investigation, and further inquiries are underway.