Pune: 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide At Home; Police Launch Investigation | Representative image

Pune: An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly died by suicide at her residence under the jurisdiction of the Kalepadal Police Station on Friday morning. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the incident came to light at around 10 a.m. after the teenager was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home. Family members immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and began the investigation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased was preparing for the NEET examination. However, police have not found any suicide note at the scene, and the reason behind the alleged suicide remains unknown.

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Police Continue Investigation

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Girisha Nimbalkar, Senior Police Inspector of Kalepadal Police Station, said, "The incident occurred around 10 a.m. No suicide note has been recovered so far. We are investigating the matter, and the exact cause behind the suicide will be ascertained during the course of the investigation."

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and further investigation is underway.