Pune Residents Raise Health Concerns As Muddy Water Supply Continues For Four Days | AI

Pune: Several parts of Pune have been receiving muddy drinking water for the past four to five days, triggering health concerns among residents. The problem has been reported mainly in the Sinhagad Road area and nearby localities, where citizens have complained about the poor quality of the water supplied.

Despite repeated complaints, residents claim the issue has not been addressed effectively by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The matter was raised during the Standing Committee meeting on Thursday, where members questioned the administration over the continued supply of turbid water.

The muddy water is believed to be a result of heavy rainfall in Pune and surrounding areas, which has increased the turbidity of water stored in the dams supplying the city. Although the water passes through the PMC's purification plants before distribution, many residents still receive discoloured water at home.

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Following the discussion in the Standing Committee, Additional Municipal Commissioner, officials from the Water Supply Department and other senior officers will inspect the Parvati Water Purification Centre on Friday. The team will review the plant's treatment capacity, the condition of its machinery and the overall purification process.

Standing Committee Chairman Srinath Bhimale said the administration has also been directed to prepare a long-term plan to modernise all water purification plants in the city, keeping future water demand in mind. Officials have been asked to submit a detailed report on the increasing pressure on the city's water treatment system and recommend modern technologies to control higher turbidity (NTU) levels during the monsoon.

The civic administration has assured that the inspection will help identify the exact cause of the muddy water supply. It has also promised to take immediate corrective measures along with long-term improvements to ensure safe drinking water for Pune residents.