Defunct Signal Timers Leave Pune Commuters Frustrated: 'Becomes Irritating During Rush Hour' | FPJ Photos

Traffic Signal Countdown Timers (TSCTs), installed to help motorists anticipate signal changes and improve traffic discipline, have gone non-functional at several major intersections across Pune, causing inconvenience and frustration among daily commuters.

The problem has been noticed at prominent junctions, including Laxmi Narayan Chowk, the traffic signal near Alka Chowk, the signal near the Railway Station flyover, Swargate Chowk, Maldhakka Chowk, Wakdewadi Signal, Khadki Range Hills (Cantonment), and a few other busy intersections. The countdown displays, which indicate the remaining time before a signal changes, have either gone blank or stopped functioning altogether.

The absence of these timers has created uncertainty among motorists, especially during peak traffic hours. Many commuters said the timers helped them judge whether to slow down, prepare to move, or switch off their vehicle engines during longer red signals. Without the countdown, drivers are often left guessing how long they have to wait, leading to impatience, unnecessary honking, and confusion at junctions.

'Becomes irritating during rush hour'

Rohan Kulkarni, an IT professional from the Parwati area, told The Free Press Journal, "I travel through Laxmi Narayan Chowk every day for work. Earlier, the countdown timer helped me know exactly how much time was left at the signal. Now, I have no idea whether the wait will be 20 seconds or two minutes, which becomes irritating during rush hour."

College student Sneha Patil, who frequently crosses Alka Chowk, said, "The countdown timer made traffic movement more predictable. Since it stopped working, many motorists start moving before the green signal or become impatient, increasing the chances of accidents."

'Issue should be addressed immediately'

Commercial vehicle driver Mohammed Shaikh said the problem is more severe for professional drivers. "We spend hours on Pune's roads. The timers helped us plan our movement and reduce fuel wastage by switching off the engine during longer waits. Their absence defeats the purpose of installing them."

Similarly, Priya Deshmukh, a resident of Bibvewadi who regularly passes through Swargate, said, "The authorities invested in these systems to improve traffic management. If they remain non-functional for weeks, it reflects poor maintenance. The issue should be addressed immediately."

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, "We will inspect the malfunctioning systems and the issues at the traffic signals, and appropriate action will be taken."