Pune: Vidyanand Bapat Gets 48-Hour Legal Notice Over Remarks On Lord Ganesha & Hindu Beliefs | Sourced

Pune: Social activist Vidyanand Bapat has received a legal notice over alleged objectionable and derogatory remarks about Lord Ganesha, Ganeshotsav and Hindu religious beliefs. The notice, issued by Bombay High Court advocate Pradeep Naik, gives Bapat 48 hours to submit a written explanation and tender an unconditional apology to Hindu devotees.

The notice warns that criminal and other legal action will be taken if Bapat fails to provide a satisfactory response within the deadline. The development comes amid a controversy over Bapat’s opposition to the use of high-volume DJ systems during Pune’s Ganesh festival. His comments on Ganeshotsav and noise pollution have circulated widely on social media in recent days.

Advocate says freedom of speech cannot hurt religious sentiments

According to the notice, Naik does not oppose the right to express an opinion on noise pollution, loudspeakers, processions or public festivals.

However, he has objected to statements that he alleges cross the line into insulting religious beliefs and revered deities.

The notice argues that freedom of expression cannot be used as a reason to hurt the religious sentiments of others. It seeks a written clarification from Bapat and an unconditional apology within 48 hours of receiving the notice.

The allegations in the legal notice have not been established by a court. A legal notice is a demand for action and does not by itself mean that Bapat has been found guilty of any offence.

Notice follows Bapat’s campaign against DJs

Bapat has been vocal against high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers used during Ganeshotsav processions in Pune.

His interviews and statements on the issue have gone viral on social media. His stand has drawn opposition from people associated with Ganesh mandals, religious organisations, DJs and dhol-tasha groups.

The latest legal notice specifically objects to statements made in recent discussions about Ganeshotsav, Hindu traditions and Lord Ganesha.

Bapat’s position has largely centred on noise pollution and the impact of loud celebrations on residents. The legal dispute now adds a religious-sentiment angle to the ongoing debate.

Bapat was assaulted during controversy

The legal notice comes days after Bapat was allegedly assaulted in Pune while speaking about the noise issue.

The September 3 incident took place on Tilak Road and a video of the alleged assault later circulated online. Police arrested Santosh Chavan in connection with the incident and provided security to Bapat.

Bapat had earlier faced opposition during a Pune Municipal Corporation meeting over his stand against DJs during Ganeshotsav. He was escorted out of the meeting by civic security personnel.

The latest legal notice marks another escalation in the controversy surrounding his statements and campaign.

Who is Vidyanand Bapat?

Bapat, 37, works in the business process outsourcing sector and does much of his work from home. Originally from Ratnagiri, he has lived in Narayan Peth, Pune, for around eight years.

He holds a Commerce degree from Mumbai University and has participated in activities organised by progressive groups in Pune.

The notice now puts his recent statements under legal scrutiny as the debate over noise levels during Ganeshotsav continues. Bapat’s response to the notice is awaited.