Pune VIDEOS: 'We Pay Taxes For This?' Furious Ravet Residents Corner MP Shrirang Barne & MLA Shankar Jagtap Amid Power Crisis | Video Screengrabbed

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Angry residents confronted Maval MP Shrirang Barne and Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap during their visits to flood- and power outage-hit housing societies in Ravet on Wednesday, as public outrage over prolonged electricity cuts continued to grow.

Residents surrounded both leaders and demanded answers over the worsening situation. They complained that despite paying taxes and electricity bills regularly, they were left without power, water and other basic services for nearly two days in several areas.

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Barne Loses Cool…

During his visit, Barne initially remained calm while interacting with residents. However, a video that has gone viral shows the Shiv Sena MP losing his temper during an argument. In the video, he is heard telling a resident, "Do you understand anything? Look at the situation."

Residents also claimed that after television cameras were switched off, Barne reacted angrily when people complained about paying taxes despite poor services. According to residents present there, the MP reportedly said, "Then don't pay taxes," in an impulsive response. There was no immediate statement from Barne on the allegation.

Chinchwad MLA Gheraoed…

A similar scene unfolded during the visit of BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap. Residents gheraoed him and raised slogans, demanding immediate restoration of electricity and water supply. Many also demanded that this month's electricity bill be waived because of the prolonged outage. Jagtap told residents that he would try to take up the demand with the authorities.

The power crisis has continued to affect several housing societies in Ravet even on Thursday. In many places, electricity has remained disrupted for nearly 48 hours. The outage has also affected water supply, as electric pumps could not function. Lifts have remained out of service, forcing residents, especially senior citizens and families living in high-rise buildings, to carry water up several floors by staircase.

Water Supply Disrupted Across PCMC

The power failure has also disrupted operations at the Ravet water pumping station, affecting water supply to several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Authorities have appealed to residents to use water carefully until normal supply resumes.

Public anger has been rising over the past few days. Residents had earlier staged protests outside the MSEDCL office, accusing the power utility of failing to restore electricity despite repeated complaints. Localities including Vikas Nagar, Kiwale, Mukai Chowk, Chandrabhaga Corner, Pendse Colony, T.C. Colony, BRT Road and nearby areas have been among the worst affected.

Meanwhile, restoration work is continuing in the affected areas. However, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall under an Orange Alert for Pune, residents fear that fresh rain may further delay the restoration process.