Pune VIDEO: Youths Bathe On Moving Bike To Beat Scorching Heat In Kalewadi | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Youths Bathe On Moving Bike To Beat Scorching Heat In Kalewadi | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A video from the Kalewadi Phata area in Pimpri-Chinchwad city of Pune District has gone viral on social media, showing two youths riding a two-wheeler while bathing on the move.

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In the clip, the pillion rider is seen holding a bucket and mug, repeatedly pouring water over himself and the rider in front as the vehicle moves through traffic.

The unusual act has caught the attention of many online. While some users found the video amusing, others said it reflects how people are trying to cope with the intense summer heat.

Pune and other parts of Maharashtra are currently facing high temperatures, ranging between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels have also remained high, making conditions uncomfortable. Though there have been brief spells of rain in recent days, they have provided only short-term relief from the heat.

Authorities Ask People To Be Safe…

Amid these conditions, residents are growing increasingly restless. However, such behaviour on public roads raises safety concerns. Riding a two-wheeler while engaging in such acts can be dangerous for both the riders and others on the road.

Authorities have not yet commented on the specific incident. However, officials generally advise citizens to follow traffic rules and avoid risky behaviour, even while dealing with extreme weather conditions.

Read Also Pune Nears Heatwave Conditions As Temperatures Cross 40°C; IMD Issues Alert And Safety Guidelines

‘This Way Of Cooling Down Is Not Safe’

Pouring water while riding a two-wheeler in extreme heat is unsafe for several reasons. It distracts the rider and pillion, reducing focus on traffic and increasing accident risk. Wet hands, clothes, and seats can affect grip and balance, making the vehicle harder to control.

Experts say that sudden movements while pouring water can also endanger nearby vehicles. From a health perspective, it offers only temporary relief, as it does not effectively cool the body in humid conditions.

Dirty water may cause skin irritation, and staying wet in the sun can lead to discomfort. Overall, it compromises both road safety and proper heat management.