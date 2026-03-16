Pune VIDEO: Youth Attacked With Koyta In Wagholi Over Old Dispute; Three Arrested, CCTV Captures Incident | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Youth Attacked With Koyta In Wagholi Over Old Dispute; Three Arrested, CCTV Captures Incident | Video Screengrab

Pune: A young man was brutally attacked with a koyta while he had stopped for tea in Wagholi, Pune. This incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, and that footage has currently gone viral on social media. Police have arrested two men and a minor in connection with the attack.

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The incident took place on Thursday in front of G H RAISONI College OF Engineering and Management in Wagholi. The accused have been identified as Rohan Gawali, Mangesh Sangale, and one minor.

According to police reports, the victim, Nagesh Jagtap, had stopped outside a hotel with his friend for tea when the accused arrived at the spot. Police said the attackers confronted Jagtap over an old dispute, alleging that he had abused them a few days earlier.

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An argument first broke out between the two sides. During the confrontation, the accused suddenly attacked Jagtap with a koyta.

Police said the assault was extremely violent. Jagtap suffered serious injuries to his head, back and other parts of his body. During the attack, the koyta struck his head with such force that it remained lodged in his head.

Caught on camera, case registered

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the area, showing the sequence of the attack.

Police have registered a case under sections 109, 118(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 25 and 4 of the Arms Act, 1959, and arrested all three accused.

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Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad, in charge of Wagholi Police Station, told The Free Press Journal that all the accused have been taken into custody. He said the accused works in a private water tanker supply business and attacked the victim due to an earlier dispute.

Police said the victim is currently under medical treatment and is out of danger. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.