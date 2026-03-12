Pune Horror: Female College Student Attacked With Koyta In Junnar After Rejecting Marriage Proposal | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: A college student was seriously injured after a youth allegedly attacked her with a koyta in Junnar on Wednesday morning. Police said the assault was reportedly triggered by anger over a rejected marriage proposal.

The victim, a student staying at the Government Tribal Girls' Hostel, was on her way to college when the attack took place. According to police reports, the incident occurred near the tin-shed area behind the Junnar Rural Hospital.

Investigators said the accused suddenly intercepted the student and began attacking her with a koyta, causing panic among people in the area.

The injured student was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors are currently treating her. Officials said she sustained serious injuries, and efforts are underway to stabilise her condition.

Police have identified the accused as Mahesh Damse. According to preliminary reports, Damse had earlier proposed marriage to the student. Police said the proposal was rejected, after which he allegedly carried out the attack.

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene.

A case has been registered at the Junnar Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force), and teams have been formed to trace the accused. Search operations are currently underway in the area.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of students in the town, especially those staying in government hostels. Local residents have demanded stronger security measures around educational institutions and hostel premises.