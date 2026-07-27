Pune VIDEO: Tractor-Load Of Garbage Dumped Outside Kesnand Gram Panchayat Over '₹2.11 Crore Scam' | Video Screengrab

A major controversy has erupted in Kesnand village of Haveli taluka in Pune district after allegations of financial irregularities exceeding ₹2.11 crore in the Gram Panchayat's solid waste management project surfaced.

Panchayat Samiti member Kushal Satav has submitted a written complaint to the Maharashtra Rural Development Minister, demanding a detailed investigation and criminal action against those responsible.

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As part of the protest, agitators garlanded the sarpanch's chair inside the Gram Panchayat office with a garland made of garbage and dumped a tractor-load of waste outside the office, accusing the village administration of corruption and mismanagement.

The protest has brought the alleged financial irregularities into the spotlight, with attention now focused on whether the administration will order an official inquiry into the matter.

The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.